In an unprecedented move, UN Watch, a Geneva-based group with non-governmental observer status at the United Nations, today circulated a draft resolution to terminate Falk’s mandate, and called on the U.S. and the EU to endorse it.Om det virkelig bliver til noget må tiden jo vise. Horribelt er det dog stadig, at han kan opfatte et bombeangreb imod motionister som "modstand".
UN Watch also urged UN rights chief Navi Pillay, and council president Remigiusz Achilles Henczel of Poland, to follow Ban Ki-moon’s example and condemn Falk’s latest remarks. So far, both have kept silent.
fredag, maj 10, 2013
Bobmeapologi, UN-style
UN Watch er efter en vis Richard Falk, fordi denne i sin egenskab af FN-official har udtalt, at bomberne i Boston skal ses som "modstand", og at det jo måtte ske før eller siden, når nu USAs militære engagementer er som de er. Nu forsøger nævnte organisation at få manden vippet ud:
Indsendt af Gouril kl. fredag, maj 10, 2013
