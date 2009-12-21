Whether Avatar is racist is a matter for debate. Regardless of where you come down on that question, it's undeniable that the film - like alien apartheid flick District 9, released earlier this year - is emphatically a fantasy about race. Specifically, it's a fantasy about race told from the point of view of white people. Avatar and scifi films like it give us the opportunity to answer the question: What do white people fantasize about when they fantasize about racial identity?
Avatar imaginatively revisits the crime scene of white America's foundational act of genocide, in which entire native tribes and civilizations were wiped out by European immigrants to the American continent. In the film, a group of soldiers and scientists have set up shop on the verdant moon Pandora, whose landscapes look like a cross between Northern California's redwood cathedrals and Brazil's tropical rainforest. The moon's inhabitants, the Na'vi, are blue, catlike versions of native people: They wear feathers in their hair, worship nature gods, paint their faces for war, use bows and arrows, and live in tribes. Watching the movie, there is really no mistake that these are alien versions of stereotypical native peoples that we've seen in Hollywood movies for decades.
mandag, december 21, 2009
Den skyldige hvide mand
"Avatar" er muligvis endnu en film om de stakkels autentiske indfødte, der er truet af grådige og ufølsomme hvide mennesker. I så fald er den måske racistisk, eller stereotyp på samme måde som "Danser med Ulve" og andre film, der skamrider myten om de onde hvide mænd. Man glæder sig til at den slags pjat engang ophører. Læs dette her:
Indsendt af Gouril kl. mandag, december 21, 2009
Abonner på: Kommentarer til indlægget (Atom)
1 kommentar:
Jeps. Jeg elsker udstyrsstykker, men kan ikke rigtigt klare det evige had til den hvide mand. Så jeg venter nok til en kommer på DVD.. de skal ikke tjene for mange penge på mig.
Send en kommentar