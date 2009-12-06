This is what happens when true believers mistake a mortal for a messiah.

It was bound to happen eventually. Obama had become to his youthful supporters a vessel for all of their liberal hopes. They saw him as a transformational figure who would end war, save the Earth from global warming, restore the economy -- and still be home for dinner. They lashed out at anybody who dared to suggest that Obama was just another politician, subject to calculation, expediency and vanity like all the rest.
Certainly, Obama gets some blame for encouraging the messianic cult as he stumped for change and hope. "I am asking you to stop settling for what the cynics say we have to accept," he would say as he wrapped up speeches. "Let us reach for what we know is possible: A nation healed. A world repaired. An America that believes again."
Desuden lovede han aldrig under sin kampagne at han ville hale tropperne ud af Afghanistan - han slog tværtom på, at han ville forøge styrkerne, og at det var en krig USA var nødt til at vinde.
På grund af mængdens brøl hørte ikke ret mange efter hvad han egentlig sagde. Desillusioneringen blandt hans disciple er derfor nu ved at blive monumental, mens han i øvrigt venter på at modtage den Nobel-pris han intet har gjort for at få - muligvis andet end at være sort eller midtpunktet i et religiøst hysteri.
1 kommentar:
Jeg var i USA under primaries, og igen kort efter valget af Obama. Jeg kan simpelthen ikke genkende den amerikanske højrefløjs portræt af et Obama-forelsket venstrefløj.
Jeg oplevde venstrefløjen, som meget afdæmpet i deres forventninger og hypen var en projektion fra højrefløjen.
Bare en enkeltpersons situationsrapport.
Send en kommentar